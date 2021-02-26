Delhi: Man killed as teenager driver rams speeding Mercedes into scooty

The Mercedes was being driven at a high speed when it rammed into the scooty.

In yet another hit and run case in Delhi, a man riding a scooty was killed when a speeding Mercedes car rammed into his two-wheeler in Vasant Vihar area late on Thursday.

The deceased identified as James Anthony worked as domestic help. He was killed on the spot, the police said. Anthony belonged to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. His wife works as a cook at the house of an official associated with the American embassy, sources said.

The driver of the Mercedes car has been identified as Aryan Jain, who will turn 19 in coming March. Aryan's father Sushil Jain owns a diamond, jewellery shop in south Delhi's Saket Mall.

Sources said no trace of alcohol has been found from Aryan Jain's blood samples. He has been arrested and the police is conducted further investigations in the case.

