Delhi: How dashcam video helped police to solve fatal hit and run case

Image Source : INDIA TV Dashboard camera helps Delhi Police solve hit and run case.

The Delhi Police solved a blind-hit and run fatal accident case that took place on January 12. One person had died in the accident after he was hit by a speeding car in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. The car that hit the rider was traced with the help of a dashboard camera of another car. The diseased rider, who was hit by the speeding car. The victim had passed away in a hospital.

As per Police Headquarters direction and guidelines, conveyed and guided by DCP West to prevent Street Crimes, a unique strategy of taking advantage of latest technologies was adopted in Rajouri Garden police station. As per the strategy and use of technology, the entire monitoring of teams takes place under the direct supervision of Anil Kumar Sharma SHO, Rajouri Garden and overall supervision of Sanjay Sharma ACP, Rajouri Garden, Delhi.

The Incident

On January 12, a PCR was informed "an unknown car hit a scooty under Rajouri Garden Flyover and ran away" and the same was entrusted to Sub-Inspector Vikash Fageria Rajouri Garden police station. On receiving the call, Vikash Fageria along with Constable Deepak reached the spot and found that the injured was shifted to Khetarpal and his scooty DL 9-SAY 7402 was lying on the road in accidental condition. Hence, the vehicle was taken into police possession and constable Deepak was deployed at the place of the incident.

Vikash Fageria reached Khetarpal Hospital where he was informed that the injured was shifted to DDU Hospital Hari Nagar New Delhi. He rushed to DDU Hospital and collected MLC No 317/2021 in respect of injured Sachin, son of Narender Pal, resident of RZ E-79, Vikas Nagar, New Delhi. The victim was 26-year old.

The Injured was found unfit for a statement, hence a case with FIR No 33/2021 under section 279/337 of the IPC was registered. During the course of investigation in search of any eye-witnesses, CCTV of DDU Hospital and Khetarpal Hospital were scanned and finally with help of the CCTV and car camera of eyewitness, Saran, son of Charan, resident of Z-72, Dayalsar Road Uttam Nagar, Delhi was traced.

दिल्ली के राजौरी गार्डन के पास एक कार में डैशबोर्ड पर लगे कैमरे की वजह से एक ब्लाइंड हिट एंड रन फैटल एक्सीडेंट का केस सुलझा, पूरा हादसा और कार का नंबर इसमें रिकार्ड हो गया जिससे आरोपी चालक पकड़ा गया, स्कूटी सवार की अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। 12 जनवरी का मामला। @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/3yWDMX7hU8 — Abhay parashar (@abhayparashar) January 15, 2021

During the investigation, it is found that there was a dashboard camera in the car of eyewitness which captured the accident from which the actual time of accident and colour of the offending vehicle was identified.

Further, more than 20 CCTV cameras were checked and finally, the offending vehicle was traced with help of CCTV camera footage. The offending vehicle has been identified as DL 3 CCC 7212 which was found to be registered in the name of Charanjit Singh resident of C-35, Shyam Nagar, Vishnu Garden, New Delhi.

During treatment, injured Sachin expired on January 14 whose post mortem was got conducted at Safdarjung Hospital. Following the incident, a case under section 304A IPC has been added in place of 337 IPC.

Also, the offending vehicle has been seized and accused Gunmant Singh, 29, son of Charanjit Singh resident of H. No C-35, Shyam Nagar, Vishnu Garden New Delhi has been arrested. A further investigation is in progress and after interrogation, the accused will be produced before the court.

