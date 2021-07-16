Congressmen afraid of BJP should be shown the door: Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

In a statement that could make several people within his party uncomfortable, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday suggested that there was no place in the party for those who are 'afraid of BJP's ideology'.

Interacting virtually with social media volunteers of the party, Rahul Gandhi said there are several 'fearless' people who must be brought in Congress.

"There are many fearless people, who are not in Congress. They should be brought in and the Congressmen who are afraid of (BJP) should be shown exit door. We need fearless people," the former Congress president said.

He called on Congress workers to fight BJP's strategy of what he termed as 'fake news'. "A Congress worker should not fear BJP's fake news. When PM says UP government did very good in controlling Corona people laugh at them. People have stopped believing BJP's fake news," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's statement has come at a time when the Congress is embroiled in bitter infighting in Punjab with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu at the helm of it.

Earlier today, Sidhu met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi. The meeting came ahead of the party's Punjab unit revamp and amid reports that Sidhu may get a key role in the organisation.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been at loggerheads with Amarinder Singh as he had attacked him over the alleged delay in justice in the 2015 desecration cases. The Congress leadership is working out a formula for Amarinder and Sidhu to work together.

The Congress had set up a three-member panel, headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, to resolve the infighting in the Punjab Congress. Both Sidhu and Amarinder had met the three-member AICC panel. The CM had then said any decision taken by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi would be acceptable to him and the party.

