Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over hike in PNG, CNG prices.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at the BJP-led Centre over the hike in the prices of the CNG and PNG, saying that inflation is continuing to grow and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'accountability was only towards friends'.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Inflation continues to grow. 'Acche din' is heavy on the country. Prime Minister's accountability only towards his friends."

He tweeted with the hashtag #PNG #CNGPriceHike.

His remarks came after the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) late Wednesday announced a hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad with effect from 6 a.m. on July 8.

The natural gas supplier increased CNG prices by 90 paise per kg while PNG prices were raised by Rs 1.25 per SCM (standard cubic metre).

The Congress leader has been critical of the Modi government over the hike in the prices of fuel and LPG.

