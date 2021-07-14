Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/EDITED) Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt quoting 'fake news', BJP hits back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi landed himself in a controversy after he quoted a purported fake news article to train guns at the Modi government. In a tweet shared on Wednesday afternoon, Rahul accused the government of weakening the country and said "India has never been so vulnerable".

"Government of India's (GOI's) use of foreign and defence policy as a domestic political tool has weakened our country. India has never been this vulnerable," he tweeted.

Rahul cited a report published in Business Standard that claimed that the Chinese military has again crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh at several places and that there has been at least one incident of clash between the two sides.

However, the Indian Army said that there has been no attempt by the Indian or the Chinese side to occupy the areas in eastern Ladakh from where they disengaged in February and both sides are engaged in talks to resolve the remaining issues in the region.

Meanwhile, senior BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya has hit out at Rahul Gandhi. "This Fake Story, rebutted by the Indian Army, was done by Ajai Shukla, a retired Lt Col, with dubious antecedents, brother in law of Suman Dubey, a long time Gandhi family crony, accused in the national herald scam and on the board of RGF! Bogus story written for Rahul to plug?" he tweeted.

READ MORE: Prashant Kishor meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid Punjab Congress infighting

READ MORE: Violence renamed to 'Masterstroke' in UP: Rahul Gandhi on misbehaviour with women

Latest India News