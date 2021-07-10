Violence renamed to 'Masterstroke' in UP: Rahul Gandhi on misbehaviour with women

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at the Adityanath government in UP as he claimed that 'violence' is now renamed to 'masterstroke' in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at the Adityanath government in UP as he claimed that 'violence' is now renamed to 'masterstroke' in the state. Gandhi shared a news clipping that highlighted incidents of violence during the nomination filing for UP block chief polls. "'Violence' has been renamed as 'Masterstroke' in Uttar Pradesh", he tweeted in Hindi.

Violence was reported in different parts of the state during the nomination filing process for block president elections. Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested one person for misbehaving with a woman candidate while she was filing her nomination for block president election in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Police also deployed security near the residence of Monika Singh, the candidate from Shikarpur Block of Bulandshahr district after she claimed that there was an attempt to abduct her from her home.

In Sitapur, three people suffered critical injuries after a clash broke out between BJP and independent candidate supporters during the nomination filing. Four people have been arrested in connection with the matter. Five people were injured after violence broke out in Jaunpur between supporters of two candidates on Wednesday night, which also resulted in the vandalism of vehicles.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered strict action against the perpetrators and gave instructions to suspend the jurisdictional officer and station in charge.

Also Read: UP block chief polls: Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt for hooliganism during nomination filing

Also Read: UP block chief polls: Security tightened at candidate's home after alleges abduction allegations

Latest India News