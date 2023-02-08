Why my words were expunged, asks Rahul Gandhi as he arrived in Parliament in middle of PM's speech | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Parliament in the middle of PM Modi's speech on Wednesday, questioned why parts of his speech were expunged from the records. Rahul in his Lok Sabha address on Tuesday had hit out at the Centre and questioned links between PM Modi and Gautam Adani.

"Why my words were expunged" asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he arrived in Parliament in the middle of PM's speech during motion of thanks to President's address, in Lok Sabha.

After PM Modi's speech, Rahul Gandhi spoke to media and said that he was not satisfied with Prime Minister's address.

"I am not satisfied, but it reveals the truth. There was no talk of an inquiry. If he is not a friend, then he should have agreed to an inquiry. There was no probe into shell companies in defence sector and benami money is changing hands, but the prime minister did not say anything on that," he said.

"It is clear that the prime minister is protecting him," Gandhi said.

"He (PM) is surely trying to protect him (Adani) and I understand this and there are reasons for it," he also said.

ALSO READ | 2004-2014 a lost decade for India, we are now in India's decade: PM Modi slams Congress in Parliament

ALSO READ | 'Jeevan khapa diya hai, pal pal khapa diya hai': PM Modi on why people trust him

Latest India News