Punjab jails to get live wire fencing, AI-enabled CCTV systems (Representational Image)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday approved a series of measures to make jails more secure, including AI-enabled CCTV systems, live wire fencing and creation of a separate prison intelligence wing. He also gave the go-ahead to legislation to establish the 'Punjab Prison Development Board' in the ongoing Budget session.

While accepting the Prison Department's proposal for live wire fencing along the outer walls of jails, the chief minister also approved the installation of an artificial intelligence-enabled CCTV system in nine central jails, seven district jails and two special jails.

Chairing a high level meet to review the functioning of the Prisons Department, Singh asked Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to ensure that the best practices of prison administration are followed in the state's jails and also directed the department to submit, within four weeks, a comprehensive plan for restructuring the jails, an official release said.

He asked ADGP (Jails) Praveen Kumar Sinha to prepare a plan for restructuring, realigning and launching of new schemes encompassing correctional measures for reformation of prisoners.

To cut the expenses involved in presenting undertrials in courts, which is around Rs 40-50 lakh a day, the chief minister okayed the department's proposal to install video conferencing system at all jails of the state.

To beef up the security at the Central Jail Ludhiana, Singh approved the construction of a double-barbed wire inner boundary wall and three additional watchtowers.

He also accorded approval for replacement of the outer boundary wall of the Patiala Central Jail which is in a dilapidated condition.

