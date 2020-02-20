Image Source : PTI Ram Mandir Trust second meeting likely on March 3-4

The second meeting of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is likely to be held in Ayodhya on March 3 and 4. Nritya Gopal Das, President of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has delegated the signatory rights to Trustee Anil Mishra. Mishra will take the final decision during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Das and General Secretary Champat Rai will meet the Prime Minister and inform about the first meeting of the Trust. According to sources, the two members of the Trust will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone and for Bhoomi Pujan.

Earlier in the day, Das was made the President of the Trust while Rai was made the General Secretary during its first meeting. During the meeting, 9 committees for the construction of Ram temple were made. The members were also entrusted with various responsibilities for the temple's construction.

