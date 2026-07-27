'Breach of trust unacceptable': CJP demands release of detained protesters, withdrawal of FIRs

New Delhi:

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday (July 27) expressed concern over reports of students and other protesters being detained or arrested in connection with the nationwide protest over the NEET paper leak in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar, and urged the Centre to ensure their immediate release and withdrawal of FIRs, saying the goverment must "honour its assurance that no punitive action would be taken against protesters."

The statement comes just two days after the CJP called off the protest after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the Centre agreed to several of the group's demands, including assurances that no action would be taken against the protesters.

'Honour the assurance given to us'

In a post on X, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said that they had received multiple reports of students and protesters being targeted, detained, or arrested by state agencies, particularly in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

In the statement, Das urged the Centre to immediately honour the assurance given to them by ensuring the release of those detained.

"We call upon the Government of India, particularly JP Nadda ji and Jitendra Singh ji, to immediately honour the assurance given to us by ensuring the release of those detained and by directing that no coercive or retaliatory action is taken against any protestor anywhere in the country. The FIRs registered ought to be withdrawn too," he said.

Das also reminded the Centre of its commitment to provide a written guarantee, saying, "The Government of India is also reminded of its commitment to furnish us the written guarantee in this regard by tomorrow, Tuesday, 28 July 2026."

Explaining the decision to suspend the protest, he said, "Our decision to suspend the nationwide protest was taken in good faith and solely on the basis of the government's assurance that it would stand by its word. Any departure from that assurance would not merely amount to a breach of trust with the Cockroach Janta Party but would also be a breach of public trust with lakhs of young Indians who chose dialogue over protests."

"Such breach of trust will be completely unacceptable to the youth," he added.

Students protest

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), led by Abhijeet Dipke, launched a large-scale protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The agitation escalated during the party's 'Sansad Chalo' march towards Parliament on July 20, when clashes broke out between protesters and the Delhi Police.

The protest was called off on July 25 after the Centre accepted several of the CJP's key demands, including Pradhan's resignation, withdrawal of cases against protesters, compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the controversy, and discussions on broader reforms to the examination system.

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