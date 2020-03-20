Pune COVID-19 Alert: Gultekdi fruits & vegetables wholesale market closed

Image Source : ANI Pune's prominent fruits and vegetables wholesale market is shut due to coronavirus pandemic. Maharashtra has the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases among Indian states. (ANI PHOTO)

Pune's major wholesale fruits and vegetable market in Gultekdi has been closed amid rising COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra. The Pune market, which provides the majority of the fruits and vegetables supply to Pune city and nearby areas on Friday wore a deserted look. Total of 195 persons have been tested COVID-19 positive in India out of which Maharashtra alone has 52 cases.

Maharashtra's health minister on Friday announced 3 more positive coronavirus cases taking the state COVID-19 tally to 52. Maharashtra currently has six Coronavirus sample testing centres and the state plans to increase it to 12 by next week.

