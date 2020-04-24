Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy tests negative for coronavirus

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy who took the coronavirus test yesterday has tested negative. Some other lawmakers in the state who also took the test with the CM have also tested negative.

Meanwhile Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, has announced telephone consultation for out-patients from Friday onwards.

The hospital said registered patients wanting to consult can call 04132298200 and register for appointments between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

As regards new patients, JIPMER is in the process of making necessary arrangements.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage