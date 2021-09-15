UP: Prayagraj reports 97 dengue cases; viral fever in Firozabad claims 60 lives so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prayagraj: Dengue patients take rests under a mosquito net at the dengue ward of a Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital

Amid the outbreak of dengue in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Medical Officer of Prayagraj district, Nanak Saran on Tuesday informed that the district has reported 97 cases of dengue so far. Out of these 97 cases, around nine dengue patients are admitted to hospitals at present. Talking to reporters, Saran said, "The cases are likely to increase in the city because they are increasing in the whole state."

Despite having recorded 97 cases in Prayagraj, the district has not reported any death due to dengue so far.

Further, the officer informed that the administration has already started taking precautionary measures in order to curb its spread.

"We have deployed our teams in different areas to undertake the door-to-door surveys. Regular larva sprays and fogging are also being done," he added.

On Tuesday, the officer said that the administration has hired 70 more workers to do regular surveys of each and every house of the district. The teams are also taking care of cleanliness in the areas.

"We are continuously making aware people of covering clean water in their surroundings and not to let filthy water get collected in surroundings," he added.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state.

60 deaths due to viral fever in Firozabad

On Monday, the total death toll due to viral fever in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad rose to 60, officials said. Additional Director, Health, Agar Divison, AK Singh said that a 14-year-old girl died in a medical college, while one child was brought there dead. Meanwhile, District Magistrate, Chandra Vijay Singh said that keeping in view cognisance of newspaper reports regarding overcharging by pathologies, he has issued guidelines regarding rates to be taken.

Firozabad, around 50 km from Agra and 320 km from Lucknow, has been battling an outbreak of dengue and deadly viral fever for the past three weeks now, with most of the victims being children.

Some cases have also been found in neighbouring Mathura, Agra and Mainpuri, according to the officials.

