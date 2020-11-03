Strengthen the festival of democracy: PM Modi urges voters across 10 states to vote in large numbers

Image Source : PTI PM Modi urges voters across 10 states to vote in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters from across the country to come out in large numbers to cast their votes and strengthen the festival of democracy. Voting for the by-election in 54 Assembly seats spread across 10 states began today morning. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said urge those voting in these seats to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

"Today, there are by-polls taking place in various places across India. I urge those voting in these seats to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," the Prime Minister tweeted.

By-elections are underway on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Haryana.

Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, except in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Nagaland where timings for polling are different. Voters who are COVID-19 positive will be allowed to vote separately in the last hour.

Counting of votes will be held on November 10.

