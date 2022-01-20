PM Modi speaks to Parkash Singh Badal to enquire about his health

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parkash Singh Badal at an event in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal to enquire about his health. Badal, the 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch, on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19.

Badal was on Wednesday afternoon admitted to Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH ). According to DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma, Badal has tested positive for coronavirus. "He is stable", Sharma said.

Hospital's Covid section in charge Rajesh Mahajan said the report of Badal's rapid antigen test was positive while the report of the RT-PCR test is yet to come.

He said Badal has been admitted to a private room and all necessary investigations for complete evaluation have been conducted on him.

Badal's son and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the hospital and enquired about his health through a video call.

“Visited DMCH Ludhiana to enquire about Badal Sahib's health. Spoke to him on video call. Felt good to see him in high spirits by the grace of Guru Sahib. I'm flooded with calls from his well-wishers. He is doing well, thanks to all your prayers,” Sukhbir tweeted.

