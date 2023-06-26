Follow us on Image Source : ANI ‘What’s happening in India’, PM Modi asks BJP chief Nadda after returning from Egypt, US

PM Modi returns to India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after successfully concluding his six-day visit to the US and Egypt, returned to India in the early hours of Monday. BJP President JP and other leaders including Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi received him at the Delhi airport. Soon after returning to India, he asked Nadda and other leaders what was happening in India.

He signed landmark agreements

Modi during his foreign visit signed several landmark agreements there. BJP leaders and party MPs from Delhi such as Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir were also present at the Delhi airport to receive him.

"What's happening in India"

"He asked Nadda ji how it is going here, and Nadda ji told him that party leaders were reaching out to people with the report card of the nine years of his government, and the country is happy," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari told reporters when asked what the prime minister asked them after meeting them at the airport.

Furthermore, BJP MP Parvesh Verma also told reporters that PM Modi asked what was happening in the country and how was the party’s public outreach programme going on. "We apprised him about that," he said.

Modi's US tour

On June 20, Modi began his five-day visit. He was in the US from June 21 to June 24. His trip to the US began in New York, where he presided over a historic celebration of the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the UN headquarters. Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden. The two leaders held a historic summit, followed by Modi's address to Congress and a State Dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

PM's Egypt visit

Modi, who arrived in Cairo on Saturday after concluding a high-profile state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden, was received at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. His two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

