PM Modi to interact with DMs of 54 high Covid caseload districts; Mamata may attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting with District Magistrates of 54 districts from 10 states with high caseloads of COVID-19 infections. This will be the second such meeting which the Prime Minister will chair this week. Earlier on Tuesday, he had interacted with DMs of 46 districts from nine states. Respective Chief Ministers were also present during the meeting.

During today's meeting, 54 DMs from 10 states will take part, including 9 DMs from West Bengal. The DMs of North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Burdwan, Nadia, Birbhum and Kolkata will take part in the meeting which will take place via video-conferencing. As Kolkata has no DM, Kolkata Municipal Corporation commissioner Binod Kumar will join the meeting. Reports say that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the virtual meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi had lauded the hard work and humane attitude of DMs, saying district officials are playing a very important role in fighting COVID and called them "field commanders".

The Prime Minister is holding meetings with district-level officials with high caseloads of COVID-19 infections. The first meeting took place on Tuesday while the second meeting is slated for today.

PM Modi has so far held a number of meetings with Chief Ministers from across the country and also, in some cases, from high caseload states on the pandemic situation since its first outbreak in 2020.

