PM Modi's virtual meet with CMs today: Covid situation, vaccine distribution plan to be top agendas

Image Source : PTI PM Modi will be virtually meeting chief ministers of some states to discuss covid situation, coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

Concerned over rising coronavirus cases in some states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet with chief ministers and other representatives of states and union territories via video conferencing on Tuesday (November 24) to review the COVID-19 situation and discuss the vaccine distribution strategy, sources said. The leaders who would attend the meeting include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sources said.

PM Modi's virtual meeting with chief ministers over coronavirus situation | What we know ​

PM Modi will hold virtual meetings with the Chief Ministers of Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, West Bengal and Kerala.

After this meeting, the Prime Minister is scheduled to discuss the vaccine delivery roll out with all the states and Union Territories.

The Centre is preparing on a war footing the vaccine delivery system as the Covid cases have surpassed nine million. With 44,000 new Covid-19 cases, India's tally reached 91,39,866 on Monday.

According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 511 new deaths occured due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,33,738.

While the active cases stood at 4,43,486, a total of 85,62,641 have recovered from the virus and have been discharged of which 41,024 were discharged in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ | Carry a Covid-19 negative report if travelling to Maharashtra from these 4 states

It is also, however, the 16th straight day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

While the recovery rate stands at a whopping 93.86 per cent, the fatality rate is at 1.46 per cent, the Ministry data revealed.

Maharashtra remains the worst hit state with 82,521 active cases and 46,623 deaths so far. The recoveries in the state stand at 16,51,064.

Apart from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. National capital is also witnessing a surge. On Sunday, it recorded 6,746 new cases and 121 deaths.

The prime minister, till now, has held several virtual meetings with states over the coronavirus situation. While the national daily COVID-19 case count has remained below 50,000 for some time, several urban centres have witnessed a surge, resulting in enforcement of several measures, including curfews in some cities.

Five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which four are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II trials.

ALSO READ | Now, get free RT-PCR test in Delhi, report within 6 hours. Check details

Latest India News