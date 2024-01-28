PM Modi congratulates Nitish, says 'NDA govt will not to leave any stone unturned for development of Bihar'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated JDU chief Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time.

Taking to X, he wrote, "The NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfill the aspirations of its people. I congratulate Nitish Kumar ji as Chief Minister and Samrat Choudhary ji and Vijay Sinha ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers."

"I am confident that this team will serve my family members of the state with full dedication," he further said.

Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister again at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Sunday (January 28). Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha have been elected as the deputy CMs for the state.

Earlier, JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.