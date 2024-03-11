Agni-5 missile: Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, tweets PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi addresses a programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the achievements of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) scientists for their successful execution of Mission Divyastra, marking the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. PM Modi expressed pride in the technological prowess demonstrated by DRDO scientists, highlighting the significance of Mission Divyastra in advancing India's indigenous missile capabilities. The successful test flight of the Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology signifies a significant milestone in bolstering the country's defense preparedness and strategic capabilities.

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missiles with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology," PM Modi said on X.

MIRV technology enhances precision and capability

Sources revealed that the integration of Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology in the Agni 5 missile allows a single missile to deploy multiple warheads at different locations. The project director, who is a woman, played a significant role in the successful execution of Mission Divyastra, showcasing the contributions of women in defense research and development.

India joins elite group with MIRV capability

With the successful test flight of Mission Divyastra, India joins a select group of nations possessing MIRV capability. Equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, the system ensures that the re-entry vehicles reach their target points with remarkable precision. Government sources hailed this achievement as a testament to India's growing technological prowess on the global stage.

Series of successful tests

India has conducted a series of tests of the Agni 5 missile in recent years. In October 2021, the Ministry of Defence announced the successful launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The Agni 5, powered by a three-stage solid-fuel engine, boasts a striking range of up to 5,000 kilometres with exceptional accuracy.

Commitment to strategic deterrence

The successful test of the Agni 5 missile aligns with India's stated policy of maintaining a 'credible minimum deterrence' and upholds the commitment to 'No First Use.' This reaffirms India's dedication to ensuring its national security and strategic interests in the region.

