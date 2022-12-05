Gujarat done, now eyes on 2024! PM Modi inaugurates key BJP meet in Delhi to prepare for next round of polls

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP headquarters in New Delhi to inaugurate party's national office-bearers' meeting.

BJP big meeting in Delhi: Shortly after casting his vote in Ahmedabad on Monday morning in second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rushed to New Delhi to attend a key party meeting.

PM Modi arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters located at the Deen Dayal Marg in New Delhi a little after 1 PM to inaugurate national office-bearers' meeting. Besides them, presidents and general secretaries (organisation) of the party's state units will also attend the meeting, as is the practice.

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

The two-day meeting of BJP leaders is being held to review the party's preparations and chalk out its strategy for the next round of elections in states and the all-important Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

The meeting, to be chaired by BJP national president J P Nadda, will deliberate on the party's future strategy, take stock of its preparations for the next round of state assembly polls and review various ongoing organisational activities, the BJP said in a statement. The party leaders are engaged in organisational works round the year, and the meeting will also serve as a stock-taking exercise.

Various groups of leaders, including Union ministers, have also been roped in to further strengthen the party's presence, especially in places where it lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and is eying victory in 2024.

Some electorally important states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, besides Tripura and Chhattisgarh are scheduled to have assembly polls in 2023 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News