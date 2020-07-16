Patient carried on makeshift stretcher in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Image Source : ANI Patient carried on makeshift stretcher in Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir

A patient was carried on a makeshift stretcher by villagers to reach the hospital due to poor road connectivity in Malwana area of Doda, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

After the video of the incident came to light, the district official said: "Road construction is underway. However, an inquiry is being done."

#WATCH: A patient was carried on a makeshift stretcher made of wooden logs by villagers to reach hospital due to poor road connectivity in Malwana area of Doda on July 11. District official says,"Road construction is underway. However, inquiry is being done." #JammuandKashmir pic.twitter.com/WRVXROj6KF — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

