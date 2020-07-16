Patient carried on makeshift stretcher in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Thursday, July 16, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2020 14:16 IST
Patient carried on makeshift stretcher in Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir
Patient carried on makeshift stretcher in Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir

A patient was carried on a makeshift stretcher by villagers to reach the hospital due to poor road connectivity in Malwana area of Doda, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. 

After the video of the incident came to light, the district official said: "Road construction is underway. However, an inquiry is being done."

 

