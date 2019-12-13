Image Source : FILE Passengers can now get food served near boarding gates at Delhi airport terminal 3

Passengers flying out from terminal 3 of the Delhi airport can now get food served near their boarding gates, with aerodrome operator DIAL launching a new initiative. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has started 'Delhi Airport's FOOD GENIE' service that allows passengers to order through interactive self-ordering kiosks and get food of their choice near their boarding gates.

"The food is delivered by delivery personnel on electric scooters at designated pick-up points, for passengers to collect it, in up to 20 minutes. Passengers can enjoy food at the piers while waiting to board the aircraft, or carry the packed food with them into the plane to have a bite during the journey," a release said on Friday. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest aerodrome. It has three terminals.

