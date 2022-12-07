Parliament Winter Session: PM Modi welcomes VP Dhankar as Rajya Sabha chairman, calls him 'Kisan Putra'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi welcomes VP Dhankar as Rajya Sabha chairman

Parliament Winter Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who was presiding over the proceedings of the Rajaya Sabha for the first time as an ex-officio chairman. Speaking at the Upper House on the first day of the Winter Session, the PM also lauded Dhankhar for reaching the heights in his life by working hard.

"I congratulate Chairman on behalf of this House as well as the nation. You've reached this stage while going ahead in life amid struggles, it's an inspiration for several people in the country. You are gracing this august post in the House," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi terms VP Dhankhar as 'Kisan Putra'

He also went on to term VP Dhanjhar as a "Kisan Putra" who studied at a Sainik School. Thus, he is closely associated with "Jawans and Kisans.' Further, PM Modi also said President Droupadi Murmu hails from the tribal community and her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind too belonged to the marginalised sections of society.

The Prime Minister also said the Winter Session is being held at a time when India is beginning the journey of 'Amrit Kaal' and assuming the presidency of the G-20 grouping.

India's parliament will be the torch bearer of the world: PM Modi

He further claimed that the country's parliament will be the torch bearer of the world in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with ease and responsibility. "Rajya Sabha is the biggest strength of the country. Many of our Prime Ministers have worked as members of Rajya Sabha," he added.

It should be noted here that the Winter Session of the parliament commenced today (December 7) which will have a total of 17 working days. The session, which will continue till December 19, has been delayed by a month owing to the Gujarat Assembly elections schedule.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Parliament's winter session to commence today as govt aims to introduce 16 bills

Latest India News