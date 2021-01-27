Image Source : PTI/FILE Farmers cancel Feb 1 Parliament march; apologize to nation, but our protest will continue, says Yogendra Yadav

The protesting farmer leaders have postponed their foot march to Parliament on February 1 against the three farm laws in the wake of violence in tha national capital during the tractor parade on Republic Day. Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said he was apologetic, but the agitation would continue.

"I apologise to the nation on behalf of the Kisan Morcha. The agitation will continue," Yadav said.

Yadav held Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti and Deep Sidhu responsible for the R-Day violence.

"We asked everyone to return after violence happened. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti and Deep Sidhu are responsible for yesterday's violence. I appeal all to publicly boycott Deep Sidhu," Yogendra Yadav said.

He also announced the postponement of the planned Parliament march on February 1. They will hold a day-long fast on January 30.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava has assured the strictest possible action against rioters who indulged in violence. He said that farmer leaders "betrayed" the agreement and were involved in the violence themselves. Srivastava also clarified that no death occurred due to police action.

