Farmers protest at Chilla border ends, police barricades removed day after Republic Day violence

Image Source : PTI File photo: Farmers had setup makeshift tents at Chilla border during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in Noida.

A day after Republic Day violence in the national capital during farmers tractor parade, police barricading has been removed from Chilla Border in Noida connecting it with Delhi.

The development has come after Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) who was protesting at Chilla border against farm laws announced that they're ending the protest in wake of violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

The Delhi Police has named Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait beside other farmer leaders in the FIR over the violence that broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday. The FIR charges them with breach of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued regarding the rally.

The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs till now in various districts over the violent protest by agitating farmers on January 26, under sections of rioting, damage to public property and assault on public servant with deadly weapons.

ALSO READ | 'Won't spare anybody', Delhi Police Commissioner warns over R-Day Tractor March violence

Police has now begun investigation to analyse the video footage available to identify the violent protesters who damaged public property and attacked the Delhi Police personnel. A total of 86 policemen were injured in the violence as farmers entered into Delhi with their tractors ahead of the scheduled time agreed with the police forces of Delhi, Haryana and UP.

Meanwhile, the DCP North also visited the injured police personnel in the hospital.

Nearly 200 protesters have been detained so far. Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava has also held a high-level meeting with senior police officers to take a stock of the situation and discuss the future course of action.

ALSO READ | Farmers cancel Feb 1 Parliament march; apologize to nation, but our protest will continue, says Yogendra Yadav

Latest India News