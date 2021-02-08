Image Source : FILE Govt tells Twitter to remove 1178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts

The Center has asked Twitter to remove 1178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts spreading misinformation and provocative content around farmers' protests. However, Twitter yet to completely comply with orders.

Meanwhile, Mahima Kaul who is currently Director, Public Policy, India and South Asia at Twitter has moved on, the company said on Sunday. Kaul, who will be at the helm till March-end, quit in January, according to the company, which is currently in the eye of the storm following the brouhaha over some controversial farmer tweets that resulted in the Indian government sending a 'strongly-worded' notice to the company.

The announcement came as in a clear attempt to polarise India, some international celebrities with hardly any expertise on Indian affairs, extended their support on Twitter to the farmers agitating against the new farm laws.

The government in a strong reaction described them as part of "vested interest groups" and their support as "sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" which are "neither accurate nor responsible".

