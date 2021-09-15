Gujarat: Pakistani boat with 12 crew members apprehended by Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajratan during a surveillance mission on Wednesday apprehended Pakistani boat 'Allah Pawawakal' with 12 crew present in Indian waters.
The boat has been brought to Okha for further probe, said PRO Defence, Gujarat.
