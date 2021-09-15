Wednesday, September 15, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gujarat: Pakistani boat with 12 crew members apprehended by Indian Coast Guard

Gujarat: Pakistani boat with 12 crew members apprehended by Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajratan during a surveillance mission on Wednesday apprehended Pakistani boat 'Allah Pawawakal' with 12 crew present in Indian waters.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 15, 2021 21:43 IST
The boat has been brought to Okha for further probe, said
Image Source : ANI

The boat has been brought to Okha for further probe, said PRO Defence, Gujarat.

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Rajratan during a surveillance mission on Wednesday apprehended Pakistani boat 'Allah Pawawakal' with 12 crew present in Indian waters.

The boat has been brought to Okha for further probe, said PRO Defence, Gujarat.

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News