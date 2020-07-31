Image Source : AP Over 55,000 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours; death toll rises to 35,747

Over 55,000 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India over the last 24 hours, the highest single-day climb yet, taking the overall tally to 16,38,860. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 545,318 while those who have recovered after contracting the virus have risen to 10,57,805. The number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 is now 35,747.

Over 6.42 lakh tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours, highest single-day figure as far as tests are concerned.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 266 41 201 4 2 Andhra Pradesh 69252 5481 60024 4618 1281 68 Arunachal Pradesh 654 76 827 150 3 Assam 9233 862 29080 1248 94 2 Bihar 16845 1363 31350 1030 282 4 Chandigarh 355 2 647 36 14 Chhattisgarh 2789 66 5921 285 51 3 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 394 18 668 20 2 Delhi 10743 27 119724 1091 3936 29 Goa 1657 9 4005 221 42 3 Gujarat 13793 258 44074 879 2418 22 Haryana 6497 301 27340 920 417 4 Himachal Pradesh 1105 48 1387 55 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7662 87 11842 520 365 17 Jharkhand 5888 160 4176 141 103 5 Karnataka 69708 2252 46694 3793 2230 83 Kerala 10074 290 12159 794 70 2 Ladakh 277 16 1094 14 7 1 Madhya Pradesh 8454 97 21657 723 857 14 Maharashtra 148454 2021 248615 8860 14729 266 Manipur 829 10 1672 33 4 4 Meghalaya 588 16 210 3 5 Mizoram 174 9 234 19 0 Nagaland 936 23 625 30 5 Odisha 10463 386 19746 807 169 10 Puducherry 1292 36 1958 84 48 1 Punjab 4577 205 10509 296 370 9 Rajasthan 11097 352 28385 816 663 13 Sikkim 395 2 214 16 1 Tamil Nadu 57962 472 178178 5295 3838 97 Telengana 15640 977 44572 821 505 13 Tripura 1723 63 2962 284 21 Uttarakhand 2993 10 3996 185 76 4 Uttar Pradesh 32649 2652 46803 996 1587 57 West Bengal 19900 248 46256 2140 1536 46 Total# 545318 17076 1057805 37223 35747 779

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage