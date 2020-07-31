Over 55,000 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours; death toll rises to 35,747

Over 55,000 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India over the last 24 hours, the highest single-day climb yet, taking the overall tally to 16,38,860. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 545,318 while those who have recovered after contracting the virus have risen to 10,57,805. The number of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 is now 35,747.
Over 6.42 lakh tests have been carried out across the country in the last 24 hours, highest single-day figure as far as tests are concerned.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|266
|41
|201
|4
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|69252
|5481
|60024
|4618
|1281
|68
|Arunachal Pradesh
|654
|76
|827
|150
|3
|Assam
|9233
|862
|29080
|1248
|94
|2
|Bihar
|16845
|1363
|31350
|1030
|282
|4
|Chandigarh
|355
|2
|647
|36
|14
|Chhattisgarh
|2789
|66
|5921
|285
|51
|3
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|394
|18
|668
|20
|2
|Delhi
|10743
|27
|119724
|1091
|3936
|29
|Goa
|1657
|9
|4005
|221
|42
|3
|Gujarat
|13793
|258
|44074
|879
|2418
|22
|Haryana
|6497
|301
|27340
|920
|417
|4
|Himachal Pradesh
|1105
|48
|1387
|55
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7662
|87
|11842
|520
|365
|17
|Jharkhand
|5888
|160
|4176
|141
|103
|5
|Karnataka
|69708
|2252
|46694
|3793
|2230
|83
|Kerala
|10074
|290
|12159
|794
|70
|2
|Ladakh
|277
|16
|1094
|14
|7
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|8454
|97
|21657
|723
|857
|14
|Maharashtra
|148454
|2021
|248615
|8860
|14729
|266
|Manipur
|829
|10
|1672
|33
|4
|4
|Meghalaya
|588
|16
|210
|3
|5
|Mizoram
|174
|9
|234
|19
|0
|Nagaland
|936
|23
|625
|30
|5
|Odisha
|10463
|386
|19746
|807
|169
|10
|Puducherry
|1292
|36
|1958
|84
|48
|1
|Punjab
|4577
|205
|10509
|296
|370
|9
|Rajasthan
|11097
|352
|28385
|816
|663
|13
|Sikkim
|395
|2
|214
|16
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|57962
|472
|178178
|5295
|3838
|97
|Telengana
|15640
|977
|44572
|821
|505
|13
|Tripura
|1723
|63
|2962
|284
|21
|Uttarakhand
|2993
|10
|3996
|185
|76
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|32649
|2652
|46803
|996
|1587
|57
|West Bengal
|19900
|248
|46256
|2140
|1536
|46
|Total#
|545318
|17076
|1057805
|37223
|35747
|779