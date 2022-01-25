Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Active COVID cases in India decline to 22,36,842

Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
A total of 4,90,462 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,151 from Maharashtra, 51,987 from Kerala,38,614 from Karnataka, 37,264 from Tamil Nadu, 25,650 from Delhi, 23,073 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,375 from West Bengal.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2022 9:52 IST
Image Source : PTI

Kolkata: Workers carry waste from a State Government-run Covid Hospital to dump

India on Tuesday reported 2,55,874 new COVID cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 50,190 less than yesterday, taking the daily positivity rate down to 15.52 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed. With this, the active caseload stands at 22,36,842, while the weekly positivity rate is at 17.17 per cent. As many as 2,67,753 recoveries have also been reported in the last 24 hours. With the Covid recovery rate at 93.15 per cent, the cumulative recoveries from the virus across the country stand at 3,70,71,898. The Ministry also reported 614 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours.

 

  • Jan 25, 2022 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Venezuela allows flights with Spain

    The Venezuelan government has added Spain to its list of permitted passenger air travel destinations almost two years after the suspension of flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Institute of Civil Aviation (INAC) said in a statement.

    "Commercial air travel is only permitted between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Turkey, Mexico, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Russia, Cuba and Spain," the regulator said on Twitter.

  • Jan 25, 2022 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    India reports less than 3 lakh COVID cases- 2,55,874 new cases

    Active case: 22,36,842
    Daily positivity rate: 15.52%

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Mizoram reports 2,223 new cases

    Mizoram reports 2,223 new cases. Active cases 10,704

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    J-K: Raj Bhawan cancels Republic Day 'At Home' reception

    The Raj Bhawan on Monday night decided to cancel this year's Republic Day 'At Home' reception in view of the spike in coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir. Liutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has urged the people of the Union Territory to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and safety protocols issued by the health officials, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

    Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 5,394 fresh cases of coronavirus taking the infection count to 4,02,596 while eight deaths due to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    UP sees 17 coronavirus deaths, over 11K new cases

    Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 death toll rose to 23,073 on Monday with the addition of 17 fatalities, while the infection count reached 19,57,839 after detection of 11,159 fresh cases, according to an official statement. Of the 17 new fatalities, three deaths were reported from Moradabad, followed by two deaths each in Varanasi and Azamgarh, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued.

    In the past 24 hours, 10,836 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 18,40,842. More than 1.86 lakh samples were tested in the same period, while so far over 9.81 crore samples have been tested for detection of COVID-19 in the state, the statement said.

    The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 93,924, it said.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    COVID-19 cases in two teams force rescheduling of PKL matches

    Players of two Pro Kabaddi League teams have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing rescheduling of some of the matches here, the organisers announced on Monday. 

    “After the successful completion of the first half of the league-stage ..., two of the 12 PKL teams have found it difficult to field the requisite number of 12 players for their respective matches due to some players in these teams testing positive for Covid-19," the organisers Mashal Sports said in a statement.

    "To ensure the continuity of matches in the present environment, Mashal Sports together with all PKL teams, have proactively rescheduled some of the matches and will continue to review the situation," the statement added.

    The PKL season is currently being played here in a strict bio-bubble.

  • Jan 25, 2022 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bengal registers 4,546 fresh COVID-19 cases

    West Bengal on Monday recorded 4,546 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,69,791, while 37 more fatalities raised the toll to 20,375, a health department bulletin said. The state had on Sunday logged 6,980 fresh infections and 36 deaths due to the disease.

    The positivity rate came down to 8.84 per cent from Sunday’s 9.53 per cent, and the number of active cases currently has 94,535, down by 15,648 from the previous day's count.

    At least 20,157 recoveries were reported in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, which improved the discharge rate to 94.17 per cent.

    Altogether, 18,54,881 people have been cured of the disease so far.

  • Jan 25, 2022 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Mandaviya to hold meeting with health ministers of 9 states, UTs

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact virtually with the health ministers of nine states and union territories over the COVID-19 situation at 10:30 am today. According to sources, these states and UTs include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

    Earlier, Union Health Minister had interacted with the Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.

  • Jan 25, 2022 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi LG Anil Baijal to chair DDMA meeting over COVID situation

    Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will chair the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on January 27 over the COVID situation in the national capital. According to sources, a decision may be taken to lift restrictions like weekend curfew and the odd-even system in the markets in view of the decreasing COVID cases in Delhi.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present in the DDMA meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday.

    Last week, the Delhi government allowed all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50 per cent attendance. The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff.

  • Jan 25, 2022 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Siliguri: Protests against closure of educational institutions

    Protests underway in West Bengal's Siliguri against the closure of educational institutions amid COVID-19

