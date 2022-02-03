Thursday, February 03, 2022
     
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 14,013 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.  

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 03, 2022 6:33 IST
Omicron variant LIVE UPDATES
Image Source : PTI

Thane: A health worker prepares a pediatric Covid-19 ward at a hospital, in preparation for potential Covid-19 spread

India had reported 1,61,386 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The Health Ministry data, which showed the complete data stated the death toll had climbed to 4,97,975 with 1,733 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period. In slight relief, the active cases in the country had fallen to 16,21,603 -- 4.20 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stood at 94.60 per cent, the ministry said. India's COVID-19 case tally for Wednesday will be uploaded post 9 am today. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 167.29 crore.

  • Feb 03, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bihar reports 799 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

    Bihar's Covid-19 caseload increased to 8,25,423 after 799 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, 25 less than the previous day's count, a bulletin issued by the state health department stated. It said that two more deaths from Gopalganj and Muzaffarpur districts pushed the state's total fatality figure to 12,226.

    Bihar now has 3,752 active cases.

  • Feb 03, 2022 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini test COVID positive

    Batsmen Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have tested positive for COVID-19. They will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained

  • Feb 03, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    New Zealand to end quarantine stays and reopen its borders

    New Zealand's government on Thursday said it will end its quarantine requirements for incoming travelers and reopen its borders, a change welcomed by thousands of citizens abroad who have endured long waits to return home.

    Since the start of the pandemic, New Zealand has enacted some of the world's strictest border controls. Most incoming travelers need to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel room run by the military, a requirement that has created a bottleneck at the border.

    The measures were initially credited with saving thousands of lives and allowed New Zealand to eliminate or control several outbreaks of the coronavirus.

  • Feb 03, 2022 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Checking underway in Delhi amid night curfew

     

     

