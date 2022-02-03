Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu reports 14,013 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India had reported 1,61,386 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The Health Ministry data, which showed the complete data stated the death toll had climbed to 4,97,975 with 1,733 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period. In slight relief, the active cases in the country had fallen to 16,21,603 -- 4.20 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stood at 94.60 per cent, the ministry said. India's COVID-19 case tally for Wednesday will be uploaded post 9 am today. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 167.29 crore.