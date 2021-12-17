Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Prohibitory orders in Mumbai from Dec 16 to Dec 31

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The country's first two cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

Omicron Variant Latest Updates: Karnataka, Delhi and Gujarat together on Thursday reported 10 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus taking the countrywide tally of this strain to 83 even as the national capital with a total of 85 new COVID cases recorded its highest single day rise in the last 137 days.

Karnataka, Delhi and Gujarat reported five, four and one fresh cases of the Omicron variant to take the total to eight, ten and five respectively, according to a tally of the new infections from the states.

Amid the Omicron scare, the Mumbai police has said prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 will be imposed in the city from December 16 to December 31, a period covering Christmas and New Year eve, banning large gatherings as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, meanwhile, reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the health infrastructure of all Union territories, according to a home ministry spokesperson.

Maharashtra has so far reported the highest number of Omicron cases at 32, followed by Rajasthan at 17. These cases have also been reported in the states of Karnataka (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (5), Telangana (2), Tamil Nadu(1),West Bengal (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (10) and Chandigarh (1).

The country's first two cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

