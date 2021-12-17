Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Prohibitory orders in Mumbai from Dec 16 to Dec 31

Friday, December 17, 2021
     
Amid the Omicron scare, the Mumbai police has said prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 will be imposed in the city from December 16 to December 31, a period covering Christmas and New Year eve, banning large gatherings as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2021 8:21 IST
Image Source : PTI

The country's first two cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

Omicron Variant Latest Updates:  Karnataka, Delhi and Gujarat together on Thursday reported 10 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus taking the countrywide tally of this strain to 83 even as the national capital with a total of 85 new COVID cases recorded its highest single day rise in the last 137 days.

Karnataka, Delhi and Gujarat reported five, four and one fresh cases of the Omicron variant to take the total to eight, ten and five respectively, according to a tally of the new infections from the states.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, meanwhile, reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the health infrastructure of all Union territories, according to a home ministry spokesperson.

Maharashtra has so far reported the highest number of Omicron cases at 32, followed by Rajasthan at 17. These cases have also been reported in the states of Karnataka (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (5), Telangana (2), Tamil Nadu(1),West Bengal (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (10) and Chandigarh (1).

  • Dec 17, 2021 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Omicron likely biggest threat of Covid pandemic so far: UK health chief

    After UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the nation will see a 'tidal wave' of Omicron variant, the country's health chief said the new strain poses the biggest threat of Covid pandemic so far.

    According to Jenny Harries, the CEO of the UK Health Security Agency, the heavily mutated Omicron variant of Covid is "probably the most significant threat" since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the CNBC reported.

  • Dec 17, 2021 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee cautions people against Omicron

    With West Bengal reporting its first Omicron case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the people to abide by Covid-19 norms and hoped that the pandemic situation might slow down by early next year.

    Banerjee asked those who have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to take the second one.

    “Now Omicron has been reported in Bengal. The patient came from Abu Dhabi....Although it is not so deadly, it is very contagious and spreads very quickly. We have fought against Covid. I would request everyone to be careful,” she said while addressing a rally for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election.

    West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case after a seven-year-old boy, a resident of Murshidabad district, tested positive for the coronavirus variant.

    The boy, along with his family members, recently returned to the state from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad. From the Kolkata airport, they had left for a relative’s place in Malda district where they were hospitalised.

    “Generally, it takes three years for a pandemic situation to normalise. We are hopeful that by early next year, everything will be normal,” Banerjee said.

  • Dec 17, 2021 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Tokyo confirms first case of Omicron in traveller from US

    Tokyo has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveller from the United States. The infected individual's friend, whom she saw immediately after arrival, has since tested positive after going to a soccer game.

  • Dec 17, 2021 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Four more Omicron cases reported in Telangana

    Four more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to seven as of Thursday. Of the four, three are from Kenya and one is a person of Indian origin, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said.

  • Dec 17, 2021 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    5 more in Tamil Nadu detected with s-gene drop raising suspicion of Omicron

    Five more people in Tamil Nadu have been detected with S-Gene drop, indicating that they might also have been infected by Omicron variant of coronavirus, the government said on Thursday.

  • Dec 17, 2021 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Palestinians detect first 3 cases of omicron in West Bank

    The Palestinian Health Ministry on Thursday said it has identified its first three cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the occupied West Bank.

    Ministry spokesman Kamal al-Shakrah said the three people live in different cities in the territory and had recently returned from abroad.
    He did not say which countries they had visited.

    In response to the discovery, the ministry said medical teams were tracking down and testing those who had recently come into contact with the three people.

  • Dec 17, 2021 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Omicron drives new COVID wave spreading across South Africa

    Amid fast-increasing new COVID-19 infections, South African officials on Thursday urged people to get vaccinated before travelling for the holidays and attending festive gatherings.

    South Africa's daily new confirmed cases climbed to more than 26,900 on Wednesday and 24,700 on Thursday, the highest yet in the new wave driven by the omicron variant — and reaching the peak of an earlier surge in June and July caused by delta.

