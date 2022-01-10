Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 4 judges, 5 percent Supreme Court staff, 400 Parliament workers test Covid positive

Four Supreme Court judges and almost five per cent of its staff have tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Sunday, as the national capital witnesses a sharp spike in coronavirus cases. Out of the 32 judges in the apex court, at least four judges, and 150 out of the nearly 3,000 staff members, are currently infected with the virus.

Nearly 400 staffers working with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats and allied services have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days, triggering a move to impose restrictions on employees' attendance.

According to sources, 65 staffers of Rajya Sabha Secretariat, 200 of Lok Sabha Secretariat and 133 of allied services have tested positive for COVID-19 between January 4-8 during regular tests. The development comes days before the Budget session of Parliament, which usually begins in the end of January. After the surge in cases among employees, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has reimposed restrictions on attendance of officials and staffers.

According to the latest directions, 50 per cent of officials and staff below the rank of under secretary or executive officer are required to work from home till the end of this month. They constitute about 65 per cent of the total employees.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has reviewed the situation and directed that necessary measures be taken to contain the spread of virus among the secretariat officials and staffers ahead of the Budget session. Those with disabilities and pregnant women are exempt from attending office. Starting and closing timings of the secretariat have been staggered to avoid crowding. All official meetings will be held virtually.

