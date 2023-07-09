ATS, IB, STF grill man for links with Pakistan intelligence operatives

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Man arrested for links with Pak operatives

A man was arrested and grilled by the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), Maharashtra, Intelligence Bureau, and the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on Sunday (July 9) for his alleged involvement in sharing of OTP with Pakistani intelligence operatives, an officer said.

Abhijeet was arrested by Odisha STF from Pune on June 29 after which he was brought to Bhubaneswar on transit remand after getting evidence against him on his links with Pakistani intelligence operatives, the officer said.

Abhijeet who was a graduate in Statistics from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University, Gujarat worked in a private software company in Pune.

"Senior officers of the ATS, IB, and STF grilled Abhijeet on Sunday to confirm his link with Pakistani intelligence operatives. Abhijit was in link with a Pakistani agent since 2020 and he was sending money to another arrested accused including Pathanisamanta Lenka of Odisha. ATS is likely to take the accused on transit remand. We will seek NIA help if needed," STF SP K K Panigrahi said.

Panigrahi informed that six persons were held in connection with the case and more arrests are likely to be made. Abhijeet has been sent to four-day demand to the STF from Saturday.

“The grilling of Abhijeet is significant as he is suspected to have links with Pakistani intelligence officials,” the official said.

Abhijeet meets Pakistani national on Facebook

The STF official said that the accused met one Danish alias Syed Danish Ali Naqvi of Khanki, Faislabad, Pakistan on Facebook Messenger.

Danish introduced Abhijeet to his friend Khurram alias Abdul Hamid of Karachi, who is suspected to be a senior Pakistan Army intelligence officer having a big network of agents in India.

The official informed that Abhijeet used to transfer money to various Pakistani intelligence operatives working in India on Khurram’s instructions.

“Abhijeet also talked to at least seven Pakistan citizens and 10 Nigerian Citizens through WhatsApp,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the STF has arrested five other Odisha residents in connection with the OTP sharing scam.

It is also suspected that Abhijeet has shared some secret documents relating to the Indian Army, Navy and other defence materials with Pakistan's ISI.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Gujarat ATS busts ISI spy network; one held in Kutch for leaking BSF information

ALSO READ | Honeytrap: DRDO scientist disclosed missile systems, classified projects to Pak agent, says ATS

Latest India News