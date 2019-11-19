Now, check-in facility for 3 more airlines at New Delhi metro station

Image Source : PTI PHOTO New Delhi metro station starts check-in facility for three more airlines

Passengers of AirAsia India, SpiceJet and GoAir will now be provided with check-in facility at the New Delhi metro station. The new process at the metro station began on Monday, specifically for passengers travelling through the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport. According to a press release issued by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), this facility would only be for passengers travelling on international flights for GoAir.

Till date, the service was available for the flyers of Air India and Vistara.

The airport-bound passengers will be able to do metro check-in for domestic and international flights from New Delhi Metro station two to 12 hours before the scheduled departure of their respective flights.

The flight check-in facility at the metro station would close two hours prior to the departure time.

"Starting today, passengers of AirAsia, GoAir (international flights) and SpiceJet, flying out of Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 (T3) can obtain their boarding passes at the Metro check-in counters, set up near the entrance of the New Delhi Metro Station," the release said.

"The service has been extended by DIAL in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as part of its effort to provide an enhanced experience to its domestic and international passengers," it added.

