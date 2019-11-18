JNU protest: Entry, exit closed at 3 Delhi Metro stations near Parliament

Monday, November 18, 2019
     
Entry and exit points of three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament have been shut down temporarily due to the ongoing JNU protest, authorities said on Monday.

New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2019 16:02 IST
JNU protest
Image Source : PTI

JNU students organised a huge protest march on Monday

"As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk. Exit/Entry gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily," the DMRC tweeted.

Thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University students, carrying placards and chanting slogans, marched towards Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, but were stopped by police around half a kilometre from the institute's campus in south Delhi.

