Delhi Metro train withdrawn from service due to leakage issue

A metro train was withdrawn from service after a leakage issue was observed by the driver on Blue Line, official said on Saturday.

New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2019 0:04 IST
A metro train was withdrawn from service after a leakage issue was observed by the driver on Blue Line, an official said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, at 8:26 pm on Friday, leakage was reported from a train component called 'Compressed Oil Indicator' in a train going towards Dwarka from Vaishali at the Yamuna Bank Metro station.

The driver noticed the leakage which resulted in fumes, following which the train was withdrawn from service, a DMRC statement said. 

