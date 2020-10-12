44 strategic bridges dedicated to nation by BRO amid tension with China

Image Source : DEFENCE MINISTRY TWITTER Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicates 44 bridges built by BRO to the nation.

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday dedicated to the nation 44 bridges built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across seven States and UTs and congratulated the Director General and other ranks of the BRO for its achievements saying that the inauguration of 44 bridges in one go was itself a record.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said, "Extremely happy to dedicate 44 major permanent bridges to the Nation today. The Foundation Stone for Nechiphu Tunnel was also laid on this occasion in Arunachal Pradesh. These border infrastructure projects are of strategic importance and provide connectivity to remote areas."

"These 44 bridges are spread over seven states and union territories. I congratulate DG Border Roads Organisation and his team for doing exemplary work in challenging times. Inauguration of 44 bridges in one go in itself is a significant achievement," Singh said.

Bridge built by BRO was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rajanth Singh said, "Despite facing the challenges posed by the pandemic and the situation at the borders India has been resolute in its response. The nation has also been successful in completing its infrastructure projects under the inspiring leadership of PM Modi."

The inauguration of 44 bridges today will improve connectivity in the far flung areas of Western, Northern and North East sectors and fulfill the aspirations of local people, Singh added. They would also meet the transport and logistics requirements of the armed forces throughout the year.

One of the 44 bridges built by BRO were dedicated to the nation.

The opening of these strategically important key bridges has come at a time when India is facing tension at the border areas with China as stand off continues ever since May.

