Narendra Giri death: 8-page note confirms seer's suicide bid, clearly names disciple Anand Giri

Mahant Narendra Giri's hand-written note clearly states that the seer had committed suicide and also has named his disciple Anand Giri as prime accused along with two others.

The note which was exclusively accessed by India TV states that the seer was mentally harassed by Anand Giri. He wrote, "Anand Giri was supposed to release a morphed image and video of me with a woman, which will tarnish my image and would bring disgrace to the position which I hold."

He also went on to say, "I had tried commiting suicide but coundn't muster courage."

Top seer Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth in Prayagraj. The influential Hindu seer was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

According to the police, the seer's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples on Monday.

