Mahant Narendra Giri death: Agreement letter between seer and his disciple Anand Giri surfaces

Mahant Giri death: Agreement letter between seer and his disciple Anand Giri surfaces

Top seer Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth in Prayagraj. The influential Hindu seer was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, the largest organisation of sadhus in India.

According to the police, the seer's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples on Monday. A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. The seer had written he was upset with one of his disciples. He has been identified as Anand Giri.

Police arrested Giri and two others for their alleged role in the death of the seer.

Now, a letter of agreement between Mahant Narendra Giri and Amamd Giri has surfaced in the media. The letter talks about Anand's activities and his apology to Narendra Giri and the Muth. In return, Narendra Modi accepted his disciple's apology and called for maintaining the decorum of "guru-shishya" parampara.

Meanwhile, Adityanath who visited Prayagraj to pay his last respects said that evidence has been collected in connection with the seer's death and assured that the case will be solved soon.

"Every single aspect connected with the case will be exposed and the guilty will be punished," he said.

The Chief Minister informed that as per the wishes of the seer's followers, the body will be kept for 'darshan' (public viewing) on Tuesday so that people can pay their last respects, adding that a five-member team will conduct a post-mortem examination on Wednesday. After that, he will be laid to rest in samadhi as per religious rites and beliefs.

