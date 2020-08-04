Image Source : TWITTER/@HARSH_R_SHAH All offices, establishments to remain closed in Mumbai after heavy rainfall: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued an order that all offices and establishments will remain closed in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall. However, emergency services will remain open to the public.

The BMC warned the Mumbaikars not to venture out unless extremely necessary as there is a 4.45-meter high tide expected at 12:47 pm. The Municipal Corporation also requested the people to stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas.

Owing to the heavy rainfall since last night and forecasts of extremely heavy rain by @IndiaMetDept, all offices and establishments in Mumbai, except emergency services, will remain closed.#MyBMCUpdates#MyBMCMonsoonUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2020

The incessant rain has also caused a landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali early Tuesday morning, affecting vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are likely to continue for the next two days.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage