Image Source : @MUMBAIPOLICE Mumbai: Man arrested for stealing valuables at wedding, condolence venues

Police have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly stealing valuables from venues of weddings and other functions in Mumbai, an official said. The accused, identified as Shafique Abdul Kudus Sheikh alias Munna, a resident of Shivaji Nagar locality, was arrested on Monday, the official said.

"He used to target weddings and condolence meetings by going there wearing nice clothes so that no one could get suspicious of him. He used to collect information about the venues from newspapers," Chembur police station's senior inspector Shalini Sharma said on Monday.

The police were searching for him since some time, but he disappeared during the COVID-19 lockdown, she said.

"He was caught from the Shivaji Nagar on Monday. We are conducting further probe into the case," she said.

During questioning, the accused admitted to have committed five such offences in Chembur and also in Juhu and other areas, the official said.

The accused has a criminal background and cases had been registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai, the police

