BREAKING: Full emergency at Mumbai airport for non-scheduled Nagpur to Hyderabad flight

A full emergency has been declared at the Mumbai airport for a non-scheduled Nagpur to Hyderabad flight.
The flight was diverted to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, news agency ANI reported.
More details are awaited.
A full emergency has been declared at the Mumbai airport for a non-scheduled Nagpur to Hyderabad flight.
The flight was diverted to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, news agency ANI reported.
More details are awaited.
Top News
Latest News
Russia approves single-dose 'Sputnik Light' Covid vaccine with 80% efficacy
Thunderstorm, light rain bring temperature down in Delhi-NCR
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thanks PM Modi for supply of over 700 MT oxygen
Maharashtra reports 62,194 fresh COVID-19 cases, 853 fatalities
Aaj Ki Baat: Fire extinguishers coloured, nozzles changed, sold as oxygen cylinders to patients
Railways discontinues 28 trains including Rajdhani-Shatabdi-Duronto express. Check list
Indian Army sets up Covid Management Cell for real time response
Pakistan Lockdown: Several provinces announce strict restrictions during Eid holidays
Big Tech must pay 'political price': Donald Trump on Facebook ban
Israeli president asks opposition to form govt after Benjamin Netanyahu fails to form coalition
IPL 2021 | Four England County clubs offer to host remainder of tournament in September
Rohit Sharma backs BCCI's decision to postpone IPL 2021, thanks MI fans for 'unrelenting' support
Inside IPL 2021 bio-bubble: Players recall how it changed after COVID-19 came knocking
IPL 2021 departures: Aussies fly out to Maldives, New Zealand contingent to leave on Friday
Major blow for Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth as Indian team withdraws from Malaysian Open
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli all set for reality show after brother's death from COVID-19
BTS boys can't stop screaming in disbelief as V fails to recognise Robert Downey Jr. | VIDEO
Mother's Day 2021: Tareefan to Maa, 7 songs to dedicate to your mother on this heartfelt day
Bajaj Healthcare launches 'Ivejaj' tablets for COVID treatment
Fuel prices Today: Petrol price sharply hiked by 25 paise, diesel by 30 paise
Tata Steel swings into black, posts Rs 7,162 crore net profit in March quarter
Govt extends payment of provisional pension up to 1 year period: Jitendra Singh
Krafton announces launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, logo revealed
Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine finder allows users to track available slots in nearby centres
Google Photos unlimited storage offer ending this month: Here's what you need to know
Remembering Irrfan Khan through his precious memories with son Babil and wife Sutapa [PICS]
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt keep it casual as they return from Maldives | IN PICS
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal back in Mumbai after wrapping Arunachal Pradesh schedule for Bhediya
In Pics: Delnaaz Irani, Zaan Khan; Celebrities and their favorite selfies
PICS: Karisma Kapoor with son Kiaan; Inaaya Naumi, Randhir snapped outside Kareena Kapoor house
Covid India LIVE updates: WHO includes airborne transmission possibility of Covid in guidelines
UK pledges to invest 29.3 million pound to fast-track Covid-variant vaccines
Covid19 India LIVE updates: Third Covid wave inevitable, warns Govt's Principal Scientific Advisor
VIRAL: Kid teased for wearing specs, netizens cheer him up with endearing tweets
Scared of needles, girl screams 'mummy, mummy' while taking covid jab, video goes viral
May the fourth be with you: Why May 4 is Star Wars Day and how Twitterverse is celebrating it
Marvel announced phase 4 movie titles in style making fans miss theaters badly: 'See you at movies'
Adorable video of woman teaching pups to pray before meals will melt your heart | WATCH
Horoscope May 6: Virgos will have a good day, know the condition of other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Keep an earthen pot filled with water in north direction of the house. Here's why