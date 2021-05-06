Thursday, May 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. BREAKING: Full emergency at Mumbai airport for non-scheduled Nagpur to Hyderabad flight

BREAKING: Full emergency at Mumbai airport for non-scheduled Nagpur to Hyderabad flight

The flight was diverted to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Published on: May 06, 2021 21:06 IST
emergency landing, mumbai airport, mumbai airport news, mumbai airport emergency landing
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI

Full emergency declared at Mumbai airport.

A full emergency has been declared at the Mumbai airport for a non-scheduled Nagpur to Hyderabad flight. 

The flight was diverted to Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, news agency ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X