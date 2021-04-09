Friday, April 09, 2021
     
Kerala: Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Kozhikode airport

Following a fire warning in the Cargo compartment, an Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday.

Kozhikode Updated on: April 09, 2021 11:45 IST
Image Source : ANI

Kerala: Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Kozhikode following fire warning

Following a fire warning in the Cargo compartment, an Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday.

According to Air India Express spokesperson, with 17 passengers on board, the flight was scheduled for Calicut to Kuwait.

"An Air India Express flight made a precautionary landing at Kozhikode today after pilots detected fire alarm from cargo. With 17 passengers on board, the flight was scheduled for Calicut to Kuwait," they said.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

