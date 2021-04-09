Kerala: Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Kozhikode airport

Image Source : ANI Kerala: Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Kozhikode following fire warning

Following a fire warning in the Cargo compartment, an Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday.

According to Air India Express spokesperson, with 17 passengers on board, the flight was scheduled for Calicut to Kuwait.

"An Air India Express flight made a precautionary landing at Kozhikode today after pilots detected fire alarm from cargo. With 17 passengers on board, the flight was scheduled for Calicut to Kuwait," they said.

