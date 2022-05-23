'Dilapidated structure': MCD schools display warning signboard; Swati Maliwal shares pictures post inspection

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ SWATI MALIWAL DCW team inspects four MCD schools, calls them 'horror houses'

A team of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), including its Chairperson Swati Maliwal conducted a surprise inspection of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools over the past couple of days. Four MCD schools were surveyed by Maliwal and her team today, officials said. The development comes after a recent horrific case of girls' molestation at an MCD school.

The commission surveyed Bhai Mandeep Nagpal Nigam Vidhyalaya, Nigam Pratibha Sah Shiksha Vidhyalaya, Purvi Dilli Nagar Nigam Pratibha Vidhyalaya and Dakshini Dilli Nagar Nigam Prathmik Sah Bal Balika Vidhyalaya, between May 20 and 21.

Several pictures and videos of the MCD schools were shared on the Twitter handle of Maliwal, who termed these schools as 'horror houses'.

"I am shocked to see the hopeless conditions at these MCD schools. These schools are horror houses where students and teachers are extremely unsafe. MCD is running schools where girls are forced to defecate in the open! So much so for the Total Sanitation Campaign!," said Maliwal.

In a video shared by the DCW chairperson, the dilapidated condition of the building could clearly be seen. The school premises had even erected a board, warning to maintain a good distance from the structure.

The commission pointed out glaring issues in the schools, including lack of security guards, dilapidated and unsafe buildings and lack of CCTV cameras, lack of mid-day meals, lack of toilets, missing teachers and lack of drinking water facilities.

Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to MCD Commissioner in the matter.

The Commission has also demanded urgent improvements in the situation and actions against the officials responsible for the dismal condition of schools.

