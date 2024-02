Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visual from the spot

A massive fire breaks out in a perfume factory in the Baddi area of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday (February 2) in which nearly 19 people sustained injuries. Teams of NDRF and Fire Department were rushed to the spot and engaged in the operation to rescue affected persons and douse fire. A total of 41 people have been rescued so far, officials said.

More to follow...