Image Source : TWITTER@VISHVAS SARANG Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang tests positive for COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang tested positive for COVID-19, on Sunday. The minister took to his Twitter handle to inform that his second COVID test report came positive today. He was under home quarantine right after he was tested for the first time.

Sarang, in his tweet, had requested to the people who came in his contact recently, to get tested for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had tested coronavirus positive last month, was discharged on Wednesday from a Bhopal hospital.

On the other hand, MP Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife's samples reportedly returned positive for Covid-19 on July 29.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage