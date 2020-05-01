Image Source : PTI 'Open liquor shops in Rajasthan', Congress MLA writes to CM Ashok Gehlot

Congress MLA from Sangod, Bharat Singh Kundanpur has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking him to consider opening liquor shops in the state. In his letter to the CM, Kundanpur argues that if coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove the virus from the throat.

"Liquor shops across the country are closed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The Centre will never give green light to the sale of liquor. However, black market selling of alcohol is booming while the liquor shops remain closed and the economic impact of the same has been massive," he said.

Kundanpur further added, "The govt had set a target of Rs 12,500 crore from the sale of alcohol in the year 2020-21, this is unlikely to be fulfilled in as the lockdown has extended to over a month.

"When coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove the virus from the throat," Kundanpur said while urging Gehlot to open the liquor shops in the state.

