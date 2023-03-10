Liquor scam: In BJP-AAP poster war, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are 'Jodi No-1'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Posters of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain put up

Amid Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI raids in the liquor scam, AAP and BJP have now engaged in a poster war. On Friday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court directed the probe agency to produce former Delhi Deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia. ED in its application sought 10-day custody of Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.

In the film poster, the BJP has termed Jain and Sisodia as 'Jodi No-1.' Taking a swipe, the BJP said that this film is being presented by the Aam Aadmi Party, produced by Arvind Kejriwal, and is now in theaters in Tihar. The BJP has further called Manish Sisodia a liquor scamster and Satyendar Jain a hawala scamster. It tweeted, "Manish Sisodia, Satendra is a tableau... their leader Kejriwal is still pending!!"

Amid the poster war, the ED began the second round of questioning of Sisodia at the Tihar Jail here in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said.

The federal probe agency had recorded the statement of the 51-year-old leader for the first time on March 7 for about five hours.

Sisodia is currently lodged in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.

The Aam Aadmi Party had also expressed concerns over former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's "safety" inside the jail and alleged that he was being kept with "dangerous" criminals.

