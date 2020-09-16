Image Source : FILE Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-463 Results announced: Winners, tickets, prizes

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-463 Results announced: The results for Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-463 have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department. The official Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-463 Results are available at www.keralalotteries.com. The price of one lottery ticket is Rs 30. The state lotteries department releases the lottery in 12 series and issues 108 lakh tickets for sale every day. Kerala Akshaya Lottery is one of the seven weekly lotteries drawn at 3 pm.

The first prize of Akshaya Lottery AK-463 went to ticket number AB-796407, winning a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize of Rs 5 lakh was won by ticket number AM-417412. The third prize worth Rs 1 lakh went to ticket numbers AA-622668, AB-384939, AC-466456, AD-276655, AE-765430, AF-731792, AG-599417, AH-731446, AJ-735530, AK-287579, AL-148752, AM-772266.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-463 Results | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

A list of lottery result appears on the screen

Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

Click on 'View'.

The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

